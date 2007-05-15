Sony gets into Bed with Italian Master Craftsmen - this is the Result

Last month's Salon di Mobile (note to non-Italian speakers: that's a Furniture Fair, nothing to do with cellphones) in Milan played host to a Sony booth. The reason? The Japanese company has been working on a collaboration with a bunch of master craftsmen from Lombardy, where Sony's design concepts were made into (beautiful) reality by these Italian furniture makers.

The "piece" above is a laser-engraved coffee table with built-in projector and there are another nine in the gallery below, aimed at, say Sony, "creating a pleasant relation among human, product and space." If you say so, sunshine. From marble-based speakers to leather-upholstered chairs with surround sound, all is here. Enjoy and think of all the big cheeses at Sony, whose homes are now probably full of these one-offs that no one will ever get a sniff at.

