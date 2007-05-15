Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony gets into Bed with Italian Master Craftsmen - this is the Result

Sony%20Design-tsuki.jpg

Last month's Salon di Mobile (note to non-Italian speakers: that's a Furniture Fair, nothing to do with cellphones) in Milan played host to a Sony booth. The reason? The Japanese company has been working on a collaboration with a bunch of master craftsmen from Lombardy, where Sony's design concepts were made into (beautiful) reality by these Italian furniture makers.

The "piece" above is a laser-engraved coffee table with built-in projector and there are another nine in the gallery below, aimed at, say Sony, "creating a pleasant relation among human, product and space." If you say so, sunshine. From marble-based speakers to leather-upholstered chairs with surround sound, all is here. Enjoy and think of all the big cheeses at Sony, whose homes are now probably full of these one-offs that no one will ever get a sniff at. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Sony Design Center in partnership with Master Lombard artisans: Europe [Sony Press Release]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles