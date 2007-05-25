Sony Flexi-OLED Screen Is Trouble Waiting to Happen

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Today Sony showed off some 2.5-inch OLED screens that are capable of being slightly bent. It is made out of a glass substrate and is only .3mm thick. Supposedly the display has been created for lightweight, bigger and "softer" electronics, but all I see is problems with this. Sure it could be integrated into phones and whatnot, but what if they become so cheap that companies begin plastering actual video advertisements in print media? Yes, just what I want—a video advertisement for Sony plastered through my Playboy and Sports Illustrated magazines. After the break, a video of the bend-y screen in action.

–Travis Hudson

