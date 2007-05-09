Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony Ericsson T650 Packs 3G, 3.2MP Camera In Slim Candybar

In addition to the S500 we showed you earlier, Sony Ericsson is also tossing out the T650, a cousin to that slim slider. A candybar, it packs a beefier 3.2-megapixel camera while remaining only 12.5-mm thick. It's also a 3G phone, making checking your email or RSS feeds a snappier affair than if you're using the S500. The 1.9-inch screen is covered with a layer of mineral glass, which will apparently make the colors pop, increase the viewing angle, and protect it from scratches when you put your phone in the same pocket as your keys.

Like the S500, there's no word on pricing but it should be available in the third quarter of this year.

â€“Adam Frucci

