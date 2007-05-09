Sony Ericsson S500 Shows Your Inner Artist

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony Ericsson announced a new phone today, the S500. Clocking in at a respectable 14mm thick, the slider is all about style. It's got "ever-changing themes and illuminations that change as day turns to night" and "hidden illumination" to make you stand out while taking calls outside a club.

As for the guts, it's got a 2-inch screen, media player expandable via a memory card slot, 2-megapixel camera, and a GSM/GPRS/EDGE connection for Web surfing. No word on pricing, but it should hit the US sometime in the third quarter of this year.


â€“Adam Frucci

Sony Ericsson Adds Light and Color to Its North American Range [PR Newswire]

