Sony Ericsson S500 Shows Your Inner Artist

Sony Ericsson announced a new phone today, the S500. Clocking in at a respectable 14mm thick, the slider is all about style. It's got "ever-changing themes and illuminations that change as day turns to night" and "hidden illumination" to make you stand out while taking calls outside a club.

As for the guts, it's got a 2-inch screen, media player expandable via a memory card slot, 2-megapixel camera, and a GSM/GPRS/EDGE connection for Web surfing. No word on pricing, but it should hit the US sometime in the third quarter of this year.





Sony Ericsson Adds Light and Color to Its North American Range [PR Newswire]