Sony Ericsson P1i Smartphone Video

If you were intrigued by the Sony Ericsson P1 we told you about last week, here's a video preview of the device. It's a good walkthrough if you were wondering how the phone looks in the size of a normal person's hands, assuming Jens Greve has normal-sized hands.

Even with the combined-keys on the QWERTY, Jack from Experience Mobility says he could enter in text faster than he could on his Treo within 5 minutes. Extra video after the jump.

