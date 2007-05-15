Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony Ericsson P1i Smartphone Video

If you were intrigued by the Sony Ericsson P1 we told you about last week, here's a video preview of the device. It's a good walkthrough if you were wondering how the phone looks in the size of a normal person's hands, assuming Jens Greve has normal-sized hands.

Even with the combined-keys on the QWERTY, Jack from Experience Mobility says he could enter in text faster than he could on his Treo within 5 minutes. Extra video after the jump.

