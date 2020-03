Sony Ericsson P1 Follows Up P990 By Going 25% Smaller

If you're a fan of Sony Ericsson's P990 Symbian smartphone, you'll definitely scream like a little girl when you hear about the newest P1 phone. Not only is it 25% smaller than the 990, it's got a 3.2-megapixel camera, 512MB Memory Stick Micro slot, push email through BlackBerry Connect, Wi-Fi (802.11b), VoIP support, Symbian 9.1, 2.6-inch display, a quasi-QWERTY keyboard, Opera 8, Stereo Bluetooth A2DP, and 160MB of internal memory.

The most important surface change is probably the fact that it doesn't have the flip-open keyboard like the P990, but that's something you'll have to play with yourself to see if you prefer. Otherwise, it seems like Sony's got a great upgrade here with the P1. And yes, they've answered everyone's question about what they'd do when the numbers get to 999—wrap around again back to 1.

Press Release [Sony Ericsson]