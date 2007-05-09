Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Ericsson P1 Follows Up P990 By Going 25% Smaller

sonyericssonp1.jpg

If you're a fan of Sony Ericsson's P990 Symbian smartphone, you'll definitely scream like a little girl when you hear about the newest P1 phone. Not only is it 25% smaller than the 990, it's got a 3.2-megapixel camera, 512MB Memory Stick Micro slot, push email through BlackBerry Connect, Wi-Fi (802.11b), VoIP support, Symbian 9.1, 2.6-inch display, a quasi-QWERTY keyboard, Opera 8, Stereo Bluetooth A2DP, and 160MB of internal memory.

The most important surface change is probably the fact that it doesn't have the flip-open keyboard like the P990, but that's something you'll have to play with yourself to see if you prefer. Otherwise, it seems like Sony's got a great upgrade here with the P1. And yes, they've answered everyone's question about what they'd do when the numbers get to 999â€”wrap around again back to 1.

Bigger shots after the jump.

P1i_Back_Silver_Black.jpg

P1i_Front_40angle_Silver_Black.jpg

P1i_Front_Silver_Black.jpg â€“ Jason Chen

Press Release [Sony Ericsson]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles