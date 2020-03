I stumbled across this ad for Sony Ericsson Japan's handsets for their FOMA SO7033i phone. That might mean very little for you, like it does for me. But I did like the ad's mosaics of hundreds of handsets flipping from one side to the other, behind a few faces that were not too hard on the eyes. There is a bit of Japanese at the end, which Ashcraft from Kotaku translates as "Cellphones found the gentle beauty." The tagline: Beauty Renaissance.

Sony Ericsson FOMA SO703i [Youtube]