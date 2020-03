Sony dropped some big news at it's New York event Wednesday night. It debuted the new DAV-IS10 DVD home theater system. What sets it apart from the rest is the size of the satellites. As you can see from the pic, they're just a few notches bigger than a quarter. The 2.1 system will debut in July. It'll also be able to upscale DVDs to near HD quality. It'll sell for $799.

Press Release