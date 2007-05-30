Sony Blu-ray Firmware Update Means Helloooo Keira!

We just received word that the Sony BDP-S1 firmware trouble that was keeping you from enjoying your Pirates of the Caribbean Blu-ray discs (I can't bring myself to say "BDs" yet—sounds like underwear) has been fixed. In fact, it does quite a lot. If you or someone you love is suffering from Pirates BD Java issues or just feels like maximizing the potential of the player, consult Sony's support page. And in case you didn't know, a DVD burner is required for the DIY update.

BDP-S1 Firmware Update [Sony]