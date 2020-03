We're big fans of gadgets shaped like other gadgets or one gadget shoved inside another gadget, and this flashlight cellphone is no exception. Designed for use in emergencies, this flashlight phone from Willcom runs on two flashlight batteries and has no screen.

We suppose it's useful to store this with the rest of your emergency supplies, but we'd probably prefer to keep our regular phone on us instead. We can never remember anyone's number if it's not already programmed in.

