Soltronix AM/FM Solar Headset Makes Sun its Slave

We were completely unaware that they were still innovating on the AM/FM headphone combo. Weren't they all rounded up and sent to Radio Shack Hell next to the metal detectors? It looks like Soltronix didn't get that memo.

The Soltronix solar headset, is completely energy self-sufficient in full-on sunshine. And after about an hour or so these stylish babies will have enough juice to play for 18-hours in the dark.

However, they will probably only appeal to the greenest of radio loving tree hugger's, since at $49.95, they cost more than a Zen Stone, and you'll probably get beat up for wearing them, too.

