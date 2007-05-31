Solar Powered LED Tent Houses Six, Provides Eight Hours of Light

The only time we've been camping is, well, never, so this solar powered LED tent isn't quite for us. But those of you who like to get some outdoors time with your family yet still want to keep enough light to play some Go Fish at night should look into this LED tent.

It's $230, and has an eight-hour battery to power the LEDs inside. All you need to do is keep the solar panels set up during the day when you're out doing whatever it is people do when they're camping. Poop in the woods and look for leaves to wipe with, presumably.

Product Page [Eurekatent via Travelizmo via Uber Gizmo]