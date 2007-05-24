Solar Impulse: Around the World in a 100% Sun-powered Airplane

The Solar Impulse is Bertrand Piccard's 100% solar-powered airplane. He plans to go around the world with it in 2011, but the pilots have started training today using an extremely complex virtual simulator that takes into account all its features. It has a 262-feet wingspan full of photovoltaic cells that power its 40kW engines. The Solar Impulse can move its 4,409-pounds carbon-fiber body at an altitude of 39,370-feet, while maintaining a 43.9mph average speed. Full specs and a picture of the team after the jump.

Solar Impulse Full Specs

AERODYNAMICS

Maximum altitude 12,000m

Outside temperatures + 80Â°C to -60Â°C

Maximum weight 2,000 kg

Average speed 70 km/h

Wingspan 80 metres Slightly more than the Airbus A380, in order to minimise induced drag and to provide a maximum surface area for the solar cells

PROPULSION

Power of the engines Max. 40 kW The average engine power made available over a 24h period by the sun is comparable to that used during the first flight by the Wright brothers in 1903 (12 CV)

COCKPIT

Environmental control and life support system

Elimination of CO2 and humidity generated by the human body

1 single pilot

Man-machine interface device Under development To provide the pilot with more detailed information about the airplane's flight characteristics than normally available on traditional airplanes. This information could be derived by other senses than sight and hearing

MATERIALS & STRUCTURE

Essentially constructed from carbon fiber

sandwhich structure Using very thin materials with the lowest possible densities

ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Batteries lithium , weight of 450 kg, from 200 Wh/kg battery capacities

Solar cells monocrystaline silicon, 130 micron thickness, about 250 m2 surface, min 20 % photovoltaic efficiency

Ultra-thin and integrated in the wings

GLOBAL OPTIMISATION

Human parameters Sleep management, MMI

Energy parameters Capturing and channelling of the energy, battery, engines

Trajectography parameters The met, hours of sunshine Several hundreds, even thousands of parameters to coordinate in order to develop a machine evolving in an area of flight still unexplored today. In order not to penalize the needs of propulsion, success can only be achieved through optimizing output and reducing overall weight. Safety parameters Reliability

Mechanical parameters materials, mass

Aerodynamic parameters Quality of flight, loads, performance, aeroelastic phenomena

Thermic parameters Radiation