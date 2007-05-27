Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sneak Peek at Netgear's Next Skype Phone

netgearskype2.jpgIf you were at all impressed in Netgear's first Skype phone—or maybe even more so if you weren't—you should be intrigued by what Live Digitally (Netgear's guest blogger) managed to capture from Netgear's CEO on a visit of their Digital Lifestyle living room. It's the second generation Netgear Skype phone, and for the most part looks almost exactly like the first.

The CEO says it's smaller, lighter, brighter, has a better UI, longer-lasting battery, and supposedly an easier-to-connect Hotspot interface. Watch, as the CEO bypasses the entirety of their PR dept. and goes and drops a bomb that probably wasn't supposed to be dropped.

– Jason Chen

Exclusive Pix+Vid: New NETGEAR Skype Wifi Phone [Live Digitally]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles