The Smoking Jacket is a conceptual work by Fiona Carswell. It includes a giant popped collar where smoke can be blown in to. There is a pair of lungs on the front that kind of act like a warning system to others and filters the smoke. Over time the lungs will darken from the cigarette smoke and eventually turn black. I like it. This jacket gets rid of secondhand smoke and tells me what people to avoid chatting up. Not bad, Fiona.

Smoking Jacket [WMMNA]