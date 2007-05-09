Slow sync flash advice: because your low light shots suck

Look, your friends weren't telling you, so I thought I'd step in and cut the crap. You need some schooling in the ways of taking good night photos.

While we're on the tail end of our PMA camera lovefest, this spot enlightens us (hehe) on the dark art (haha... hmmm? Yeah, I'll leave) of good low light shooting. I use the Slow Sync flash mode on my compact digital a lot, and this little spot of insight explains why it is such a clever flash mode. If you don't know your rear curtain from your front, take a look.

