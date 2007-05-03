Slow Cooker Includes Digital Recipe Book

This super-healthy Weil-designed slow-cooker makes the process of slow cooking that much easier (because it is practically like rocket science). It includes an LCD display on the front that is chock-full of healthy recipes that you can scroll through and even program your own into. Once you have a recipe selected, put the ingredients in and program the temperature and desired time. Once it is done cooking it will automatically switch to a warming mode so it will be nice and toasty by the time you get back from the circus. $150.

