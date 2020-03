SlingMedia Shows Off Apple TV

About a week after our own Gizmodo cult leader editor Brian Lam tested out Apple TV over a Slingbox, Slingmedia posted their own demo on YouTube. They demonstrate the MotoQ streaming at a tolerable framerate via EVDO, and then show their client running on a PC complete with faux, "how hasn't Jobs eaten them yet?" Apple remote.

You can't find much wrong with SlingMedia's products that are both revolutionary and affordable—especially considering they were smart enough not to try charging some subscription fee. Wow, I've got nothing snarky to say here at all...heart warming...filling with love...must...stop...writing...