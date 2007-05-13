SlingMedia Shows Off Apple TV

About a week after our own Gizmodo cult leader editor Brian Lam tested out Apple TV over a Slingbox, Slingmedia posted their own demo on YouTube. They demonstrate the MotoQ streaming at a tolerable framerate via EVDO, and then show their client running on a PC complete with faux, "how hasn't Jobs eaten them yet?" Apple remote.

You can't find much wrong with SlingMedia's products that are both revolutionary and affordableâ€”especially considering they were smart enough not to try charging some subscription fee. Wow, I've got nothing snarky to say here at all...heart warming...filling with love...must...stop...writing...