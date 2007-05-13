Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

SlingMedia Shows Off Apple TV

About a week after our own Gizmodo cult leader editor Brian Lam tested out Apple TV over a Slingbox, Slingmedia posted their own demo on YouTube. They demonstrate the MotoQ streaming at a tolerable framerate via EVDO, and then show their client running on a PC complete with faux, "how hasn't Jobs eaten them yet?" Apple remote.

You can't find much wrong with SlingMedia's products that are both revolutionary and affordableâ€”especially considering they were smart enough not to try charging some subscription fee. Wow, I've got nothing snarky to say here at all...heart warming...filling with love...must...stop...writing...â€“ Mark Wilson

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

