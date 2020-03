Remember those sliding picture puzzles that terrorised you as a kid? Now that idea has been taken to a new level with this concept design of a sliding puzzle desk by Hsien Chang. The panels on top of the desk slide around to unveil different storage areas where a variety of your goods can be kept and organized. This desk only has a total of four tiles covering five different compartments, so it is a fairly easy puzzle to navigate through.

Puzzle Table [Yanko]