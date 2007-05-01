Skype Your Mum For Free on Mama's Day

Even if you're not a fan of Skype, you're free to make all the calls you want to any number in the world (save for premium and satellite phones) on Mother's day.

If you're in the US or Canada, Skype's giving you unlimited calling from 5am EST on May 13 to 4:49am EST on May 14 to ring up your mom, your sister, or just random numbers in India. You can use this chance to explain why you forgot to buy her a present again. Sorry mum!

(* Initial checks with local Skype reps indicated we won't be seeing this deal here in Australia, but they're checking now to confirm that this is the case. Damn, huh... -SB *)

Skype page [Skype via Crunchgear]