Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Skype Your Mum For Free on Mama's Day

milf.jpgEven if you're not a fan of Skype, you're free to make all the calls you want to any number in the world (save for premium and satellite phones) on Mother's day.

If you're in the US or Canada, Skype's giving you unlimited calling from 5am EST on May 13 to 4:49am EST on May 14 to ring up your mom, your sister, or just random numbers in India. You can use this chance to explain why you forgot to buy her a present again. Sorry mum! â€“ Jason Chen

(* Initial checks with local Skype reps indicated we won't be seeing this deal here in Australia, but they're checking now to confirm that this is the case. Damn, huh... -SB *)

Skype page [Skype via Crunchgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles