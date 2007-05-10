Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sizemodo: Helio Ocean vs. Everything (including iPhone)

oceanvshtc.jpg

We know you're itching for more Helio Ocean coverage, so here it is: a live Sizemodo of the Helio Ocean vs. every phone we have. First, we'll kick it off with a similar type of device: the slide-out QWERTY smartphone. In the middle we have the Helio Ocean, on the left there's the T-Mobile MDA, and on the right is the Cingular 8525. Which is bigger? Check the gallery to find out.

Update: We've got three more galleries for you now, the most exciting of which is the Ocean vs. LG Prada and iPhone (papercraft). Even though it's not quite in the same category, you guys (in the poll held yesterday) decided that you were looking forward to the Ocean even more than the iPhone. Here they are, head to head.

Make the jump for the Ocean vs. QWERTY phones like the SideKick 3, the Moto Q, Palm 755p, and various other Helio phones.

â€“ Jason Chen

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles