Sizemodo: Creative Zen Stone vs. Apple iPod Shuffle

zensizemodo.jpgCreative's thrown down the rocks with their iPod shuffle competitor, the Zen Stone. The 1GB Stone is $US39 compared with the shuffle's $79, but how does it compare on size? After all, every millimeter counts when you're competing for who's smaller.

Well, it looks like Apple's still got the upper hand. Although thicker (1cm vs 0.8cm), the shuffle is shorter and less wide. Add to that the fact that the shuffle already has a clip built in, as opposed to the Stone, where you have to buy a separate clip, the shuffle seems to be the winner in today's Sizemodo.

Hit the jump for the full Sizemodo.

— Jason Chen

Zen Stone

Thanks to Sizeasy

