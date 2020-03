So what if you've got a fancy EV-DO card? Sierra Wireless' new AirCard 597E not only brings Sprint's EV-DO Rev A to your laptop, but GPS as well.

It has a built-in antenna that supports GPS navigation through Sprint's network. There's no pricing yet, but it's expected to come out mid-June with support for PCs and Macs (as long as your notebook has an Express Card slot).

Product Page [via Electronista]