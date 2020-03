Shiro was a year late getting this soccer ball MP3 player out—it was created for the World Cup (which took place last summer), but it is still pretty neat looking nonetheless. As an MP3 player, it is pretty dull with up to 1GB of memory, an OLED display, FM tuner and support for WMA, WAV and MP3. But it certainly looks sweet with the traditional soccer ball hexagon panels acting as the buttons.

