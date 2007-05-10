Shiny Girls Grope the Blackberry Curve

Our favorite ladies across the pond, Katie and Alex of Shiny Shiny, got their hands all dirty on the BlackBerry Curve recently and filmed it for the world to see. It is definitely interesting to hear their take on the keyboard of this device, because keyboard and durability issues seems to plague a lot of the newer BlackBerry devices.

Oh, and Katie, my Pearl has the same problem with the shanky back panel always falling off. I think that inevitably means we are soul mates.

Shiny Video Review: BlackBerry Curve [ShinyShiny]