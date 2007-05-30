Sharp's iPod Stereo Also Plays Radio and CDs

If it's compatibility you're after, Sharp's new stereo has you covered on all fronts. In addition to docking with your iPod, the DK-A1H can play MP3s/WMAs, CDs, and even FM/AM radio (remember that). The stereo has a built-in sub that should provide you with enough audio oomph to fill a studio or a bedroom. It's going for around $300 across the pond.

Sharp Docks with New Stereos [T3]