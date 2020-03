"Uh ohhh honey! He's gonna get you!"

"Oh, that stupid bottle opener again?"

"No! It's a shark. And it wants-"

"It wants you to drink less."

The Shark Bottle Opener is made from ABS plastic and is sure to offer endless hours of fun...for one of you at least. Use the built in magnet to stick it to the fridge—where it will look like it's hungry for your leftovers. $13.95 in green and orange, the only two colors that matter.



Product Page [via gizmoddude]