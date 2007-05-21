Sha-Poopie, Telescoping Dog Doo Catcher

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

In a web exclusive, Solutions is offering the $20 Sha-Poopie, an extending doggie doo catcher. Recommended use instructions include holding the pole "just so" while your dog does his business. Then, carefully, one pushes the poopie end into the ground to collapse the pole. Then, carefullyer, one places the lid on the bowl. Meanwhile, your dog wonders what has happened to his loyal owner and friend.

Additional specs worth noting:

Each cup holds up to 30 cubic inches of volume; recommended for dogs up to 65 pounds.

So if you dog is larger than 65 pounds, you're gonna need a bigger Sha-Poopie. – Mark Wilson

