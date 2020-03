Remember that sexy Sony VAIO TZ90 tenth-anniversary laptop we showed you last week? It's now a shipping product, complete with that 32GB of solid-state storage tucked inside. The carbon fiber notebook with its 10.4-inch screen and 1GB of RAM is a bit pricey, though—it'll cost you just shy of $3K. But at 2.25 lb. and available in a variety of purdy colors, this might just be one of the great notebooks of the year. Check out the gallery below to see what we mean.

Sony VAIO TZ90 [Dynamism]