Series 60 Phones Get Their First Trojan

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

If you're using a S60 phone from Nokia, watch out. Kaspersky Labs has just discovered the first trojan, Troja-SMS.Symb.OS.Viver, that will affect the S60 OS. If you mistakenly download this from the internet and install this on your phone - which is easy to do, since it's mislabelled and disguised as a useful photo editor or video codec packâ€”the virus will start sending out SMS messages like nobody's business.

Why should you care? Because these SMSes are sent to premium ringtone downloads and other services, which will cost you between $1 and $10 per message. Ouch.

If you really want to keep your phone safe from Trojans, check out the video above from our time at CeBIT. â€“ Jason Chen

First Trojan-SMS virus for S60 Smartphones [Unwired View]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

