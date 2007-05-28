Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sensear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Block Hearing Loss, Not Your Mom Nagging You

earmuffs-model.jpg

These Sensear headphones aim to be the quite the noise-cancelling, speech-enhancing wunderkinds. They're specifically designed to protect against Noise Induced Hearing Loss in high-noise environments (above 85 dBA) while letting you communicate clearly with the people around you.

The setup uses a combo of software and hardware, like a directional multi-microphone system "that is gain selective in the direction of the speaker" while it blocks out sound coming from every other direction. Topping off the package is integrated Bluetooth, letting you answer your cell phone clearly and hands-free.

Obviously, Sensear has big plans for the tech, given the number of additional designs—from chinbands to earbuds—they're showing off. The as-of-yet-unpriced standard headphones drop in September, by which time hopefully they'll come up with a way to selectively block "noise" emanating from say, your boss. – Matt Buchanan

Product Page [via Popgadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles