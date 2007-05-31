Sendstation PocketDock AV Hooks Up Everything iPod

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

pocketdock_av.jpgSendStation makes it easier to hook up your iPod to your home theater system with its PocketDock AV. It works with any dock connector-equipped iPod, charging it via USB, hooking up with S-Video or composite video, and also audio channels left and right with one handy bundled cable. And look at this, you can also use it to connect your PowerBook to a TV set.

This little $36.95 snake appears to be a good solution to a pressing problem, but wouldn't it be better if there were one cable through which you could send all audio and video? Can you spell H-D-M-I? We'll have to wait an iGeneration or two for that. – Charlie White

Product Page [SendStation]

