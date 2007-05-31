Sendstation PocketDock AV Hooks Up Everything iPod

SendStation makes it easier to hook up your iPod to your home theater system with its PocketDock AV. It works with any dock connector-equipped iPod, charging it via USB, hooking up with S-Video or composite video, and also audio channels left and right with one handy bundled cable. And look at this, you can also use it to connect your PowerBook to a TV set.

This little $36.95 snake appears to be a good solution to a pressing problem, but wouldn't it be better if there were one cable through which you could send all audio and video? Can you spell H-D-M-I? We'll have to wait an iGeneration or two for that.

Product Page [SendStation]