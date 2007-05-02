Security Cam Clock: Motion Activated, Records Fast Sex By Default

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

69739024gx1.jpg

Although this Security Camcorder Clock won't transmit video over power lines and is not water-proof like the WiLife Spy Cam, it can be activated when it detects any movement to record 320 x 240 pixel full motion video files AVI files. Then, these files can be transferred to your computer using the included USB cable.

The only bad thing is that this $180 spy gadget will only record 12 minutes with its built-in 64 memory, so whatever security thing you have to record, you better do it fast. Fortunately, it has an SD slot, so you can buy 4GB card and record enough material to open your own homegrown porn video site. â€“Jesus Diaz

Product page [Skymall via Uberreview]

