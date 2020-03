This Darth Vader phone can even do the heavy breathing for you during those late-night romantic phone calls, as well as other sound effects such as the Imperial March every time the phone rings, and that noise the lightsaber makes, too.

"Luke, this is your father. Pick up the muthafuckin' phone," says Darth. Well, not really, but we wish he would. If you're one of the few still using landlines, it's all yours for $35.93.

