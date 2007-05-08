Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Seagate FreeAgent Pro Portable Hard Drive Review and Gallery

IMG_0470wtmk.jpg

Slickly designed external hard drives are all the rage lately, but we originally scoped out Seagate's FreeAgent line back at CES. The FreeAgent Go holds up to 160GB and with the included Ceedo virtualization software, you can run apps directly from the drive, which is useful if you're stuck using a public computer.

What'd we like? It's small, lightweight and quiet but feels surprisingly sturdy. It looks great and the yellow glow is nice, but if it's not for you, you can always turn it off. The read/write speed is average, so there's nothing to complain about there (you can scope out the benchmarks in the gallery). Apps run from the drive generally lag-free.

What we didn't like:

If you want to run a program from the drive not on Ceedo's list, it requires the Argo add-on, which is $20. This is made more frustrating by the fact that their site contains out-of-date applicationsâ€”I want to run Thunderbird 2.0, not 1.5. Installing programs could be more elegant and intuitive. Also, virtualization doesn't work for Macs. Plus, we'd like (but admittedly don't need) a Firewire port.

Bottom line: If you're want a portable, external hard drive that'll turn heads and run reliably to cart stuff around and don't might paying a little bit extra, in terms of $ to GB, this isn't a bad a way to go. Running programs from the drive also works well for the most part, though it could (and should) be improved. â€“ Matt Buchanan

Product Page [Seagate]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles