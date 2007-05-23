Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

ScrewAttack Blows Up One Gaming Console for Each Dallas Mavs Choker

The guys at ScrewAttack, known for their revengeful destruction of numerous gaming consoles such as the Xbox, are really pissed off this year because the Dallas Mavericks are out of the NBA playoffs in the first round. So they've decided to create a "Let's have Handsome Tom blow shit up to make ourselves feel better about the Mavs losing" video. Said the pyro-happy bloggers after they were done, "We had some good explosions and some crappy ones, but the most important thing is that we felt better afterwards."

They take it out on these machines, assigning a vintage gaming console to each of their least favorite Dallas Mavericks basketball players, eliminating their command with extreme prejudice. The horror. Too bad they had to goose it up with some audio sweetening. â€“ Charlie White

Mavs Suck... Time to Mourn [ScrewAttack]Thanks, Craig!

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles