Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Scientists Make Li-ion Batteries Last Twice as Long in Lab Tests

lionkinglousy.jpgJust when everyone thought non-fuel cell battery technology was stagnant, scientists at the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory found a way to increase battery life by up to twice as much. Sparing you to boring technical details, essentially what they did was find a new composite structure material to place inside batteries, giving the charge-store capacity a 250 mAh/g, which is about twice as much as what you're using now.

So, not only will this improve battery life in your laptops, it'll bulk up a bunch of consumer electronics and hybrid vehicles as well. Score one for scientists. And score another for that horrible Photoshop. â€“ Jason Chen

Scientists double the capacity of rechargeable lithium batteries [TGDaily via Slashgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles