Scientists Make Li-ion Batteries Last Twice as Long in Lab Tests

Just when everyone thought non-fuel cell battery technology was stagnant, scientists at the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory found a way to increase battery life by up to twice as much. Sparing you to boring technical details, essentially what they did was find a new composite structure material to place inside batteries, giving the charge-store capacity a 250 mAh/g, which is about twice as much as what you're using now.

So, not only will this improve battery life in your laptops, it'll bulk up a bunch of consumer electronics and hybrid vehicles as well. Score one for scientists. And score another for that horrible Photoshop.

