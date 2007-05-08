Scientists Create Sleep On-Demand Machine

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sleep2.jpg Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have created a sleep machine that'll let you get eight hours' worth of sleep in less than half the time. Here's how it works:

A transcranial magnetic stimulation device is strapped to your noggin' and sends harmless magnetic waves to your brain. In return, the device triggers brainwaves associated with R.E.M. sleep, thereby letting your power naps feel like full-length sleeping sessions. I average about four to five hours of sleep a night, so if this thing works, I'll trade my HDTV for it. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Machine Means End to Sleepless Nights [Sky News via Gearfuse]

