Sapphire's HD 2900 Toxic Kit Cools Your Entire System

Now that ATI has unleashed its new video cards, Sapphire is stepping up to the plate with its forthcoming HD 2900 XT Toxic. The kit pairs two HD 2900 XT cards with a drive bay-mounted water cooling system designed with its own reservoir, pump, and radiator system. What's cool about the system is that it'll provide enough cooling to keep your video cards and your CPU from overheating (even if you decide to overclock the cards). Pricing hasn't been set yet, though the kit should be out in the next few weeks.

