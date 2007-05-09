Samsung SENS P55 Notebook, Another Saint Pink

Everything's coming up Santa Rosa these days, it seems, and this is the first whiff coming from Samsung. The SENS P55 notebook is a tough-looking silver machine with 15-inch screen. As well as a fingerprint reader and TPM module, there's a speedy GeForce 8600M GS graphics chip, which might give you better gaming, if that's what you want to use it for.
Not as sexy as yesterday's fetishists' dream, LG's X-Note laptop, but good-looking specs. Right after the jump.
2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo T7500 Processor
15-inch screen
1,400 x 1,050 resolution
DVD writer
1GB RAM
80GB Fujitsu HDD
Nvidia GeForce 8600M GS graphics chip
Fingerprint reader
TPM module
Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
Gigabit Ethernet
VGA port
4 USB 2 ports
Mini FireWire
PC Card and ExpressCard/54 slots
Bluetooth for mobiles
6-in-1 card reader for cameras
Windows XP Pro
5.95 pounds
All this is expected to cost around $1600, but Samsung haven't given us any pricing info as yet.
