Samsung SENS P55 Notebook, Another Saint Pink

Everything's coming up Santa Rosa these days, it seems, and this is the first whiff coming from Samsung. The SENS P55 notebook is a tough-looking silver machine with 15-inch screen. As well as a fingerprint reader and TPM module, there's a speedy GeForce 8600M GS graphics chip, which might give you better gaming, if that's what you want to use it for.

Not as sexy as yesterday's fetishists' dream, LG's X-Note laptop, but good-looking specs. Right after the jump.

2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo T7500 Processor

15-inch screen

1,400 x 1,050 resolution

DVD writer

1GB RAM

80GB Fujitsu HDD

Nvidia GeForce 8600M GS graphics chip

Fingerprint reader

TPM module

Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG

Gigabit Ethernet

VGA port

4 USB 2 ports

Mini FireWire

PC Card and ExpressCard/54 slots

Bluetooth for mobiles

6-in-1 card reader for cameras

Windows XP Pro

5.95 pounds

All this is expected to cost around $1600, but Samsung haven't given us any pricing info as yet.

