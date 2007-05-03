Samsung MV65 HD Media Center is Envy-Enducing

First it's taking Korea then we hope it will hit our shores - and soon. Samsung's latest HD media center, the MV65, is a rather gorgeous-looking beast. Bright white, it boasts an integrated, hybrid analog/HDTV tuner with EPG and HD PVR functions. There's an electronic program guide, 2.13GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 2GB of RAM, and a 512MB GeForce 7650 GS video card. Add to that a wireless keyboard and mouse and remote control, it looks pretty snazzerama. $1,505 are the magic numbers.
Samsung MV65 HD Media Center PC is stylish [New Launches]