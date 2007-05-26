Samsung E210, Plain Vanilla Phone With Fancy Pants On

Take a look at the Samsung E210, a good example of the level of pretty cellphone technology you can get for around $200. If you're not looking for email capability, Web access, a QWERTY keyboard, and a monthly cellphone bill that's more expensive than dinner at a New York steakhouse, maybe this 16.5mm-thin flip phone is for you.

Don't you just love it when Samsung trickles down its super-slim technology from its Ultra Edition line of cellphones, bestowing its slim benefits on the great unwashed? You won't suffer too much with this bauble, though—it's got just the right stuff to get the job done. Take the jump to see the spec list.

GSM 900/1800/1900, GPRS class 10 connectivity

120Ã—160 px, 65K color OLED screen

96Ã—96 px, monochrome external display

1.3 mpx camera

176Ã—144/15 fps video capture

10MB of Internal memory

microSD memory card slot

Bluetooth, USB

Dimensions: 92Ã—44x16.5 mm

Weight: 82g

These phones will first be available in Europe; expect to see that $200 price moving a lot lower if you buy into a cellphone service plan.

