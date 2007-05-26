Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung E210, Plain Vanilla Phone With Fancy Pants On

samsung-e210-mobile-phone-flip-phone.jpg

Take a look at the Samsung E210, a good example of the level of pretty cellphone technology you can get for around $200. If you're not looking for email capability, Web access, a QWERTY keyboard, and a monthly cellphone bill that's more expensive than dinner at a New York steakhouse, maybe this 16.5mm-thin flip phone is for you.

Don't you just love it when Samsung trickles down its super-slim technology from its Ultra Edition line of cellphones, bestowing its slim benefits on the great unwashed? You won't suffer too much with this bauble, though—it's got just the right stuff to get the job done. Take the jump to see the spec list.

GSM 900/1800/1900, GPRS class 10 connectivity
120Ã—160 px, 65K color OLED screen
96Ã—96 px, monochrome external display
1.3 mpx camera
176Ã—144/15 fps video capture
10MB of Internal memory
microSD memory card slot
Bluetooth, USB
Dimensions: 92Ã—44x16.5 mm
Weight: 82g

These phones will first be available in Europe; expect to see that $200 price moving a lot lower if you buy into a cellphone service plan. – Charlie White

Samsung E210 - thin and affordable clamshell [Unwired View]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles