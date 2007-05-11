Samsung Developing Low Cost, Low Power HD Radio Chips

Samsung is tossing their hat into the ring of HD Radio with an announcement that they will be developing chipsets for this up-and-coming radio format. This is pretty significant because the chips being developed by Samsung are of the low-power and low-cost variety, therefore HD Radio may be able to tap a market that it has yet to grasp: portability. This expands the previous limitations of HD Radio and could allow for portable HD Radio receiver and even implementation into cellphones and other portable devices (Zune?).

