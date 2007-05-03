Samsung CX971P: Magic 19-inch LCD with 4000:1 Contrast

This new Samsung ninja cyborg can apparently rotate their new CX971P 19-inch display into any angle with a single move of her organic plastic-covered, laser-tipped titanium finger. All thanks to its MagicRotation mechanism.

OK, so maybe she doesn't have lasers. Or isn't a cyborg. We can only wish. However, this new version of the 971P, has a positively laser-sharp 4000:1 contrast ratio and fast 6ms response time. It's Korea-only for now, but like the current $379.99 version, expect it to see it around here soon.

