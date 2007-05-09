Samsung Aura R70: More Santa Rosa From Korea [verdict: "it's a complete bargain"]

Santa Rosa this, Santa Rosa that, Santa Rosa in the soup, Santa Rosa-o-rama. Except you know who, everyone and their dogs keep pumping out new Santa Rosa-equipped laptops. Here's the glossy black Aura R70, another one from Samsung today, directly from Korea. Trusted Reviews has been able to grab a pre-production unit and their take on it is that the shiny shiny notebook is "a complete bargain."

When the Aura R70 hits the world expect 1.8GHz to 2.0GHz Core 2 Duos processors with 2 to 4MB caches and Intel 965 Express chipsets. It will also include a GeForce 8400M GS with 128MB, which has Pure Video HD processing to process H.264 high definition video and pump it to a a 15.4-inch screens and also through its HDMI port. The screen itself has 1,280 x 800 pixels, although it seems that there would be a 1,680 x 1,050 option available. More information after the jump.

The test unit came with a DVD-ROM/CD-RW drive, although final production machines will have Super-Multi DVD writer and the higher-end models, to be released later, will have Blu-ray or HD DVD drives. The only disappointing fact about this unit is the fact that it doesn't seem to support neither 802.11n (only a/b/g) or Intel's Turbo Memory, the cache technology that Santa Rosa uses to speed up Vista operation.

But maybe the best thing about this laptop is the price, which in the UK will go for $1,399 tax included. Not bad at all.

Samsung Aura R70 Santa Rosa - Exclusive Preview [Trusted Reviews]