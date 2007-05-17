Samsung 8GB Phone Memory Card Will Let You Store All Rocky Movies

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Samsung says it has developed the world's largest microSD memory card. At 8GB, the fingernail-sized card can store 2,000 MP3 files, 4,000 digital photos or around 5 DVD-quality movies. With a read speed of 16 MB/s and a write speed of 6MB/s, the 8GB memory card is one-and-a-half times faster than the Speed Class 4 SDHC standard. Jump for more.

Up until now, SD cards have mainly been used for storing data in digital cameras and TVs. The MicroSD version is a quarter of the size of its big brother and, if used with an extender, can allow any files downloaded via your mobile to be played on any other media device which uses an SD card. – Ad Dugdale

