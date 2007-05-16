Samsung's new 22-inch SyncMaster was made for videoconferencing. Aside from its built-in 2-megapixel webcam, the 22-inch LCD also comes with onboard speakers and a mic. Resolution-wise, the 225UW hits 1,680 x 1,050 which Samsung pairs with a 700:1 contrast ratio and 5ms response time. You also get a 2-port USB hub and both DVI and analog connections. No word on pricing yet, though we figure it'll easily top a grand (if not more).
Samsung 22-inch LCD is Ready to Get its Videoconference On
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.