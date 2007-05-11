Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Rumour: Music Downloads Coming to Xbox 360, have Zune Connections

This is a completely unconfirmed rumour for now, but it seems like someone with ties to Microsoft claims the Xbox 360 will get a music store of its very own. The process will be similar to the subscription model the Zune has, which is $15 a month to have access to the entire library of tracks on the Zune marketplace for renting/streaming.

What's the Zune connection? Well, it would be likely that if you've already got the subscription model on your Zune that Microsoft won't charge you twice for access to the same tracks. This could be a big tie-in to help Zune sales and increase content for the Xbox 360 at the same time. A very interesting rumour that we're going to be keeping our peepers on. â€“ Jason Chen

RUMOR: Music Download Service Coming to Xbox 360 [Xbox eVolved via 360 Monster via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles