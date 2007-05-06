Rumour: HP 20-inch Pavilion HDX: Gaming Notebook

Rumor has it that HP will be announcing a new 20-inch gaming laptop, the Pavilion HDX. Weighing in at a hefty 12lbs, the computer is large enough to house both a full-sized keyboard and a windows media remote, side by side.

Electronista speculates that the computer will feature the new Santa Rosa chipset (Centrino successor), GeForce Go 8000 video card, HDMI out, HD DVD option, and the ability to make even the most inactive WoW players buff up by lugging it around.

No word on price or actual release date at this time. Hit the jump for a bonus shot of the sweet dockable media remote.

HP HDX Gaming Laptop [via electronista]