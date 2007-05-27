Rumour: Dell's XPS M1210 Getting Santa Rosa on June 26

Fans of Dell's M1210 (the fighting twelve incher) will be interested in this update to their gaming/business notebook. Our tipster tells us that Dell will put in the old Santa Rosa-style upgrade that we've been seeing all over the place lately, which gives the little guy a bit of a boost in performance to keep it up to date with other laptop lines.

In other non CPU news, the M1210 update will have a 8400M DX10 graphics card, LED backlighting, slot-loading DVD drive, and be 4 pounds and smaller/thinner than the previous M1210. The tipster got his or her hands on it recently and says it's great, but going to be very pricey.

Thanks tipster!